KSE-100 under pressure as political uncertainty continues

Ongoing political uncertainty continued to irk sentiments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index declined nearly 500 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 1:20pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 40,980.14, a decline of 321.34 points or a percentage change of 0.78%, after posting a minor recovery. It earlier hit a low of 40,814.95.

Across-the board pressure was witnessed in the market as the political situation remained volatile.

“Ambiguity remains in the market after the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) announced to dissolve assemblies. Moreover, statements pertaining to ex-army chief are also charging up the political situation, which is being reflected in the market,” Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that he has a “personal” dispute with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Retd) but he will not take any action against him if he comes into power again.

Meanwhile, the government remained engaged in handling the political situation, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continued.

“Until clarity is achieved on the political front, and uncertainty pertaining to the IMF programme is resolved, the situation would remain volatile,” said Khan.

The market expert said that the latest current account deficit figures was a positive development.

“However, the market is more concerned with the political situation at the moment."

