Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.06% during the opening hours of the trading session on Monday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 224.81, an appreciation of Re0.13, during intra-day trading.

Rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated only 0.24% in the inter-bank market, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, but the simultaneous prevalence of a ‘black market’ and US dollar’s reported shortage with Exchange Companies (ECs) emerged a source of worry for customers and policymakers in the past week.

The rupee settled at 224.94 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP continued to stay at a four-year low, clocking in at $6.7 billion.

The market may find some solace from a lower current account deficit, which shrank to $0.28 billion in November 2022, according to data released on Friday. However, an inability to secure dollar inflows and the US Federal Reserve’s tightening stance together with stalled talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to keep pressure on the rupee.

Globally, the dollar edged lower in Asia trade, with sterling GBP last 0.35% higher at $1.2183, after falling 1% last week as investors bet that the Bank of England (BoE) might be getting close to the end of its rate-hike cycle.

A slew of central bank meetings last week saw the BoE, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) each raising rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed and the ECB delivering hawkish messages and pledging more hikes ahead, even at the risk of hurting growth.

US business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to the lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, S&P Global said on Friday in its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index.

The US dollar index slipped 0.19% to 104.61.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as the prospect of demand recovery, led by China’s loosening of COVID-19 curbs and the United States’ decision to buy back oil for its state reserves, gained the upper hand over global recession fears.

This is an intra-day update