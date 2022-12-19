AGL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
ANL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
AVN 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.32%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.68%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.85%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.47%)
FLYNG 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.51%)
MLCF 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
OGDC 71.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.86%)
PAEL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
TPL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.21%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
TRG 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
WAVES 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,068 Decreased By -43.9 (-1.07%)
BR30 14,625 Decreased By -239.7 (-1.61%)
KSE100 40,983 Decreased By -318.6 (-0.77%)
KSE30 15,119 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.81%)
Indian shares muted as recession fears offset China recovery hopes

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 10:46am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened little changed on Monday as hopes of demand recovery in China were offset by jitters over a potential global recession.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 18,268.60, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.03% higher to 61,366.56.

The information technology stocks fell 0.5% after Accenture Plc forecast lower-than-expected sales for the upcoming quarter.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma fell nearly 2% after receiving a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Halol facility in Gujarat.

The stock was the top loser on the pharma index, which fell 0.5%.

Dilip Buildcon surged over 3% on securing an order worth 16.47 billion rupees.

Asian markets reversed early gains as recession fears soured sentiment, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan falling 0.24%.

Indian shares fall as global recession fears mount

Major central banks including the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked rates last week and signalled a prolonged rate-hike cycle, triggering fears over the impact on the global economy.

Reports say that China planned to increase flights to encourage the recovery of its air transport market.

The decision comes after the world’s second-largest economy eased several restrictions from its zero-COVID policy last week.

Indian shares

