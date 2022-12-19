AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 19, 2022
Body of child found hanging from tree

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: -The Islamabad Police on Sunday recovered a dead body of a foreign child hanging from a tree in Sector I-8’s forested region.

According to the authorities, the victim has been identified as Zubair, who is 14 or 15 years old. As per the details, the victim is from Afghanistan.

The police have taken the body in the custody and shifted it to the PIMS hospital for autopsy.

According to representatives of the Industrial police, they were informed that a child’s body was hanging from a tree. Following this, the police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene.

The Police said that investigation is under way.

The victim’s family said that Zubair was a scavenger who did not return home last night and in the morning, his body was found in a forest.

