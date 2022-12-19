AJK SIC gets new MD

MIRPUR (AJK): Syed Ali Asghar Shah, senior BPS-20 officer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government, has been promoted and posted as Managing Director of the State-run Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Small Industries Corporation (SIC).
