Dec 19, 2022
Al-Huda school organises science exhibition

Press Release Published 19 Dec, 2022 08:06am
KARACHI: Science Exhibition was held at Al-Huda International School DHA branch on Saturday, December 17, 2022. In order to create awareness among the students regarding the grave challenge of climate changes that the world is facing, the theme of this exhibition was kept “Earth Matters”.

Another aspiration of this exhibition was to make the students aware of how the reflection and contemplation upon the holy Quran can be the ultimate source of guidance to help us address the challenges of present day.

Students of various classes, with the guidance from their teachers, created meticulous projects through which they highlighted the threats that these climate changes pose to the world and the steps that can be taken to overcome these challenges. The chief guest of the event was Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

He expressed his views and stated that the world is currently facing grave challenges of climate change, due to which legion problems are arising. “The adversities generated by the recent floods in different areas of Pakistan were the outcome of these climate changes. If the world does not register the severity of the situation and try to find solutions to tackle these challenges, these problems may become more consequential”, he added.

