AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Brazilian writer Nelida Pinon dies at 85

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2022 11:28am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian writer Nelida Pinon, whose work has been translated into more than 30 languages, died Saturday at the age of 85, her publishing house announced.

“Nelida Pinon died today in a hospital in Lisbon. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed,” the publishing house Record said in a statement.

Her body will be repatriated to Brazil and she will be buried in the mausoleum of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), in a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s a great loss for Brazilian literature. She was probably the greatest living Brazilian writer,” ABL president Merval Pereira told Globonews, where he is a columnist.

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937, in 2005 Pinon received the Prince of Asturias Prize for Literature, considered Spain’s equivalent of a Nobel, for all of her work.

Pinon, whose first name, Nelida, is the anagram of that of her grandfather, Daniel, has published around twenty books, including the novels “The House of Passion” (1972) and “The Republic of Dreams” (1984), inspired by the story of her family which emigrated to Brazil from Galicia, Spain.

Miss France 2023 crowned after tweaked pageant fails to sway critics

She also wrote collections of short stories. A pioneer in several respects, the Brazilian writer became in 1998 the first woman doctor honoris causa of the University of Santiago de Compostela.

Pinon joined the Brazilian Academy of Letters, the Brazilian equivalent of the French Academy, in 1989, and seven years later became the first woman to chair it since its founding a century earlier.

Nelida Pinon

Comments

1000 characters

Brazilian writer Nelida Pinon dies at 85

Dar sharpens focus on energy circular debt

KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI chief

Entire PSW system trade data is confidential: FBR

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

Messi's Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

Discos’ tariff slashed by 32-paisa for Oct

Int’l carriage of goods by roads: FBR standardizes conditions for senders, carriers

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations critical to region’s stability: Centcom chief

Read more stories