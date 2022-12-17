AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Bangladesh cling on against India

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2022 02:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh clung on against India on Saturday even after Umesh Yadav put an end to the hosts’ record-breaking opening partnership in the first Test in Chittagong.

At tea on day four, Bangladesh were 176-3 after being set an enormous 513 runs to win, with Zakir Hasan unbeaten on 82 alongside Mushfiqur Rahim who was not out 2.

Zakir and Najmul Hossain had clung on in Friday’s closing session after India declared. They then made it to lunch on Saturday, posting Bangladesh’s highest-ever opening stand in a Test against India.

But in the second session on day four, Umesh got the breakthrough and ended the 124-run stand when Najmul edged the ball into the slips.

Gill, Pujara hit tons as India dominate Bangladesh in first Test

Virat Kohli initially dropped it at first slip but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dived to his left to grab the deflection and Najmul departed for 67.

Axar Patel soon grabbed India’s second wicket bowling Yasir Ali for five. Kuldeep Yadav then removed danger man Liton Das for 19.

Test cricket Bangladesh vs India Test

Bangladesh cling on against India

