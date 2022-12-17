Salaam Takaful launches ‘Pay As You Drive’

KARACHI: Salaam Takaful Limited, Pakistan’s first Islamic insurtech and the largest dedicated general takaful operator, has introduced a state-of-the-art telematics product, ‘Pay As You Drive’, a tech-based takaful coverage solution that tracks and records car’s mileage and contribution payment based on the number of recorded driven kilometers.

The company, in its press release, said the product will look to become a trendsetter within the Pakistani market, following the global lineage of telematics accepted worldwide by insurers and insurtech players.

‘Pay As You Drive’ will give policyholders the benefits of comprehensive car takaful starting from just Rs. 5,000/- annually, the company said.

“Salaam ‘Pay As You Drive’ comes bundled with free car tracking service which not only assists in mileage calculations but also provides various vehicle related data. In addition, with the Salaam app, which a ‘Pay As You Drive’ policyholder will get with the purchase of the policy, they can avail free OPD consultations via Salaam Virtual Clinic, available within the app. Moreover, there is a range of discounts available on labs, pharmacies, hospitals, and digital discounts via buy-one-get-one free platform on food and drinks, travel and leisure, and many other amenities.”

The Salaam Takaful Pay As You Drive was launched on December 16, 2022 by the MD and CEO of Salaam Takaful Limited, Rizwan Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, he was confident that this product is a game-changer within the Islamic insurance industry, as it allowed for ‘Pay As You Drive’ policyholders to enjoy comprehensive car takaful at a very nominal cost. He reiterated that Salaam Takaful will continue to launch similar, groundbreaking products and solutions in the days to come.

A launch ceremony was conducted in-house at the head office, which was attended by employees and retail agents. The event marked the launch of a full-fledged digital campaign inclusive of digital video commercials showcasing the product features which will now be available on online media.