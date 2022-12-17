AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England push Pakistan to 117-3 at lunch in third Test

AFP Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 12:57pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: England made early inroads with two wickets to keep Pakistan down to 117-3 at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

Azhar Ali – playing his last Test – was caught behind for 45 off pacer Ollie Robinson in the last over before lunch to give England a successful first session.

Skipper Babar Azam, who won the toss and batted on a flat National Stadium pitch, was unbeaten on 30.

Azhar and Azam added 71 for the third wicket after opener Abdullah Shafique fell for eight and Shan Masood 30.

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali to retire after England series

Sensing the pitch will take spin, England started the attack with left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who trapped Abdullah Shafique leg-before in the sixth over of the day.

Masood fell to the trap of short bowling as he pulled fast bowler Mark Wood straight into the hands of deep fine-leg fielder Leach.

Masood hit five boundaries while Azhar had six hits to the ropes.

Hard pressed to avoid their first-ever whitewash in a home series, Pakistan made four changes with Azhar, Masood, Mohammad Wasim junior and Nauman Ali drafted in the side.

England, who won the first two Tests, made two changes from the last match, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Police finalize security arrangements for Karachi Test

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, became the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close’s record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.

Pakistan England Test cricket PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

1000 characters

England push Pakistan to 117-3 at lunch in third Test

Reko Diq now more visible as SOEs sign deals

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

IMF executive board approves $3bn Egypt extended arrangement

Pakistan rejects India’s criticism of FM Bilawal’s Modi remarks

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Read more stories