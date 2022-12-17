HEC, Microsoft launch largest free skill initiative for students

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft renewed the Education Transformation Agreement (ETA) in Pakistan with a magnanimous launch announcing 100,000 free Technology certifications for University Students across Pakistan.

Microsoft and HEC collaboration reimagines the education landscape, empowers the next generation of students and bridges the gap between knowledge and employability.

Under the umbrella of this academic alliance the goal is to enable the next generation of computer science/IT experts on state of art technologies including but not limited to, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Business Applications, Office Automation/ Productivity tools etc. as per the directions from Prime Minister’s Office.

This partnership will ensure that Microsoft will be providing several services to all HEIs in leveraging new technologies to make learning inclusive, personalized, and student-centric through knowledge transfer workshops and training on trending Microsoft technologies like Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

The event was attended by several renowned Vice Chancellors, educators, students, academicians, and partners where accomplishments of previous years of partnership were highlighted and the next vision of the digital transformation of education system in Pakistan was shared.

Rana Tanveer, Education Minister graced the event as the Chief Guest whereas the event was opened by Chairman Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Jibran Jamshed, Country Lead for Jordan, Lebanon and Pakistan.

