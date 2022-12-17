AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
‘Model bazars to work on product range enhancement’

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The Secretary of Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) Punjab has said that a lot of work has been done in the model bazars in terms of supply chain mechanism, product range enhancement and quality improvement.

In a special session with officials of ICI&SDD, Sohail Ashraf said that since Model Bazars are under the Punjab Model Bazar Management Company (PMBMC) and keeping in view the company's mandate, all consumer goods in these markets are available at lower prices than the market rate.

The secretary informed that in this regard, rate lists of all fruits, vegetables and food items are also prepared on a daily basis so that the public gets convenience.

The secretary further informed that work is also being done to increase the product range in the model Bazars. “To increase the scope of these markets, it is necessary to have stalls of well-known brands and food items and their rates are lower than the market rates. In this regard, the concerned officials of PMBMC are also in touch with the people of the market. At Model Bazars we are also making sure that the products that are displayed for sale here are of very good quality,” he said.

The secretary further informed that ample opportunities are being provided to lower and middle class entrepreneurs to do business in a dignified manner in the model bazars.

“These lower and middle class entrepreneurs are offered stalls against nominal monthly rent. Customers of the Bazaars and stallholders are further facilitated with free electricity, free parking, shopping trolleys, clean drinking water, sanitation, and security services. Owing to its nice environment and quality goods and services, on average 43.2 million people visit 36 Model Bazaars in Punjab on an annual basis,” he added.

