Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai to reduce stake in company

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 06:13pm
Alibaba co-founder and executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai has indicated he plans to sell part of his stake in the company through Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

A holding company for Tsai filed this month to sell 3 million of the Chinese firm’s American depositary receipts - which make up roughly 8% of his holding, Bloomberg reported, citing data from The Washington Service - a provider of insider trading data, adding that the document indicated a trading plan.

The stake is worth about $260 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, according to the Bloomberg report.

Alibaba.com to hold ‘Hybrid Export Seller Summit’ in Lahore

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The holding company, Blue Pool Capital, could not immediately be reached for comment.

