Bangladesh 150 all out v India in Chittagong

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 11:35am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 254, on day three of the opening Test against India in Chittagong on Friday.

Only Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Mehidy Hasan (25) managed 25 or more for Bangladesh, who were spared the ignominy of the follow on as India opted to bat and set a target instead.

Bangladesh 37-2 at tea in reply to India’s 404 in first Test

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-40.

The second and final Test is scheduled in Mirpur from Thursday.

Chittagong Bangladesh vs India Test

