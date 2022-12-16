AGL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
ANL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
EPCL 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FNEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
GGGL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.47%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
PAEL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
PRL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.77%)
TPLP 19.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.88%)
TREET 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TRG 133.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.31%)
UNITY 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.02%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,829 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,223 Increased By 43.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,255 Increased By 39.9 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on US recession fears, hawkish central banks

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 10:46am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by losses across most sectors, on recession fears in the US and hawkish commentary by major central banks, following their US counterpart.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.56% at 18,312, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.51% to 61,480.69.

US retail sales in November fell more than expected, suggesting higher borrowing costs and fears of an imminent recession are hurting household spending in the world’s largest economy.

Wall Street shares fell sharply overnight, with Dow Jones , S&P 500 losing over 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shedding more than 3%.

Following the US Federal Reserve, both the Bank of England and European Central Bank raised rates by half a percentage point each and delivered hawkish commentary, hinting at a prolonged rate-hike cycle. Asian stocks fell for second day in a row, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan falling over 0.5%.

Barring the Nifty Oil & Gas, all the other sectoral indexes declined with the Nifty IT leading the losses with a 1.3% slide.

Indian shares log worst day in two months on hawkish Fed commentary

IT stocks have seen a sharp decline since the Fed’s hawkish commentary as they are sensitive to changes in the US market, which is their biggest revenue contributor.

Nifty Oil & Gas was the only sector that resisted the slide, rising 0.3%, after government slashed windfall tax on crude, diesel and aviation fuel, in its fortnightly revision.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall on US recession fears, hawkish central banks

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Flood recovery efforts: Five financing pacts worth $775m inked with ADB

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

ATPTT signed on Dec 14: Tajikistan, Pakistan to set up coordination committee

Jazz’s investment crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Read more stories