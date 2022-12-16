KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 15, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 231.70 234.00 DKK 33.49 33.59
SAUDIA RIYAL 64.00 64.64 NOK 23.90 24.00
UAE DIRHAM 66.00 66.66 SEK 22.85 22.95
EURO 253.40 256.00 AUD $ 161.00 163.00
UK POUND 295.00 298.00 CAD $ 176.00 178.00
JAPANIYEN 1.72900 1.74900 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.75
CHF 255.48 256.48 CHINESE YUAN 3500 36.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments