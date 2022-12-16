AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Published 16 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 15, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          231.70    234.00   DKK                 33.49    33.59
SAUDIA RIYAL         64.00     64.64   NOK                 23.90    24.00
UAE DIRHAM           66.00     66.66   SEK                 22.85    22.95
EURO                253.40    256.00   AUD $              161.00   163.00
UK POUND            295.00    298.00   CAD $              176.00   178.00
JAPANIYEN          1.72900   1.74900   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.75
CHF                 255.48    256.48   CHINESE YUAN         3500    36.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.20     2.80
=========================================================================

