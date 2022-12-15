AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log worst day in two months on hawkish Fed commentary

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 04:41pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares suffered their steepest drop in two months on Thursday, in a broad-based decline after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that the interest rate hikes might continue for longer than expected.

The Nifty 50 index closed 1.32% lower at 18,414.90, with 45 constituents in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.40%, or nearly 880 points, to 61,799.03. Both indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage drops since Oct. 11.

“Interest rates will likely go higher from here because the Fed commentary shows we are not completely out of woods as far as inflation is concerned”, said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of investment management firm Marcellus Investment Managers.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will maintain a “restrictive enough” stance to control inflation.

U.S. central bankers see the policy rate rising to 5.1% by end-2023, a half percentage point higher than their forecast in September. Currently, the policy rate is in the 4.25%-4.5% range after Wednesday’s 50-basis-point (bps) increase.

“The slide is expected as the markets rallied with every lower inflation trend over the past few months, hoping the rate hike cycle will moderate,” said Gubbi.

Indian shares rise

Investors have to prepare for a world that is very different from the last few decades of low or falling interest rates, he added.

Asian shares slid 1.56%, while U.S. stock futures also fell more than 1%.

Domestically, all the sectoral indexes fell, with IT stocks losing over 2%. IT companies are particularly sensitive to changes in the U.S. market, which is their biggest revenue contributor.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares log worst day in two months on hawkish Fed commentary

Engro Corp's board recommends buyback of 70mn ordinary shares

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

1 killed, 12 injured in Chaman by Afghan border forces firing

Azam Swati shifted to Islambad, SHC informed

Low demand: Millat Tractors to observe non-productive days on Fridays

Searle Pakistan looks to raise Rs3.24bn through IPO

Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 11.8% in second-worst performance

Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday's suicide blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

Musk cashes out another $3.6bn in Tesla stock

At least 22 dead in India after drinking toxic alcohol

Read more stories