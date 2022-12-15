Hong Kong shares start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would lift interest rates to a higher level than expected and cut its US economic growth forecast for next year.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 60.78 points, to 19,612.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.67 points to 3,177.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.14 percent, or 2.96 points, to 2,045.65.