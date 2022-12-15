AGL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 224-225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 11:42am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.07% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 224.56, an appreciation of Re0.15, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had remained largely stable against the US dollar to settle at 224.71 after a decrease of Re0.01.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wanted to see not only the previous quarter but also the next three quarters, besides how the country would meet the $16 billion reconstruction and rehabilitation phase of floods.

Moreover, inflows of overseas workers’ remittances continued to decline in Pakistan, clocking in at $2.108 billion in November 2022, a drop of 14.3% on a year-on-year basis, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

Internationally, the dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said overnight that the Fed will deliver more interest rate increases next year despite a possible recession in the US, with rates expected to peak above 5%.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.02% higher at 103.68, after touching a six-month low in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped in Asian trade on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks also heightened demand concerns.

This is an intra-day update

