AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.88%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.44%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.82%)
EPCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
FLYNG 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.83%)
FNEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
GGGL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
GGL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.82%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.41%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.04%)
PAEL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.01%)
PIBTL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.66%)
PRL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.62%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.22%)
TREET 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4%)
TRG 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.45%)
UNITY 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.75%)
WAVES 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,113 Decreased By -52 (-1.25%)
BR30 14,873 Decreased By -298.7 (-1.97%)
KSE100 41,208 Decreased By -529.7 (-1.27%)
KSE30 15,278 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners drag Australian shares down on China slowdown fears, hawkish Fed tone

Reuters Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 02:03pm
Follow us

Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by heavyweight miners, as growth fears intensified amid slowing economic activity in China and a protracted hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% lower at 7,204.80.

The benchmark climbed 0.7% on Wednesday.

China’s economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.

Moreover, the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increase in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, dampening risk sentiment.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was trying to get interest rates as high as possible so that future data shows a slowing economy, bringing inflation down in a “broad and meaningful” way, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbrocking.

Meanwhile, data showed Australia’s jobless rate in November stayed at five-decade lows as more people looked for work, a sign interest rates may have to rise further.

Local miners dropped 1.5%, with sector heavyweights Fortescue Metals Group, BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Gold stocks retreated 1.5% as bouillon prices fell on Powell’s hawkish comments.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices higher, ending up 0.4%.

Australian shares track Wall Street higher, focus on US inflation data

Separately, Woolworths Group climbed as much as 1.3% after the supermarket chain said it would acquire a 55% stake in pet food and services retailer Petspiration Group for A$586 million ($399.83 million).

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% higher at 11,601.99.

The country’s economy saw surprisingly strong growth in the third quarter, boosting expectations that the central bank would continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle to tame the three-decade high inflation.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Miners drag Australian shares down on China slowdown fears, hawkish Fed tone

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

Engro Corp's board recommends buyback of 70mn ordinary shares

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

Azam Swati shifted to Islambad, SHC informed

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday's suicide blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories