AGL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
ANL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.68%)
AVN 72.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.79%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
EFERT 80.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.98%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.21%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
GGGL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
GGL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.32%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.05%)
MLCF 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.12%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.72%)
PAEL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
PRL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.76%)
TPL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.96%)
TREET 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2%)
TRG 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.92%)
UNITY 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -57.6 (-1.38%)
BR30 14,878 Decreased By -293.8 (-1.94%)
KSE100 41,213 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.26%)
KSE30 15,272 Decreased By -191.3 (-1.24%)
Australian shares fall after Fed signals more rate hikes

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 10:52am
Australian shares lost ground on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points but projected higher rates for a longer period.

The Fed projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, as well as a rise in unemployment and a near-stalling of economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,224.00 by 2345 GMT after gaining 0.7% on Wednesday.

Among global markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.6%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.14%. Mining stocks fell 1.1% and were the biggest drag on the Australian benchmark index.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Gold stocks retreated 0.8% after bullion prices edged lower overnight.

Banking, healthcare and technology stocks fell between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices higher and were last up 0.2%.

Woolworths Group rose 1.1% after the supermarket chain said it would acquire a 55% stake in pet food and services retailer Petspiration Group for A$586 million ($401.70 million) in cash.

Australian shares track Wall Street higher, focus on US inflation data

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,574.97.

The country’s gross domestic product rose 2.0% in the September quarter, more than double forecasts for a 0.9% gain.

While the growth was broad-based with tourism, construction and transport leading the way, signs of an impending slowdown caused by high interest rates and falling housing prices are starting to appear.

