CM meets Qaiser, blames PDM govt for economic woes

LAHORE: Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi, here on Wednesday and discussed the country’s economic, political situation and other matters.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic situation, the CM said that the PDM-led government neither managed the economy nor saved political credibility. The incompetent bunch of PDM has caused enormous economic damage to Pakistan in a few months, he regretted. He said that PDM has put the honor of the country at stake. Asad Qaiser said that the economic indicators are completely negative.

He appreciated the people-friendly measures of CM Elahi and said that the extension of Rescue 1122 to the tehsil level and the start of the motorcycle rescue service are exemplary achievements.

Moreover, in a meeting, the CM directed the upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar THQ hospital and added that the 1122 rescue center will be established in Fort Monroe. A trauma center equipped with modern medical facilities will also be built in Fort Monroe.

He said that the government was working to provide health facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and other remote areas. Meanwhile, the government also appreciates the cooperation of armed forces in education, health and other fields, he said. The services rendered by PAF in education and health are praiseworthy, he concluded.

Further, the CM in another meeting discussed the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo.

The CM said that modern facilities will be provided in the double-storey food court including a dancing fountain and circular stairs for the visitors. He said that safari visits will be organized in the wildlife park and boating safari on the lake will also be introduced. A safari train will take children for a walk in the wildlife park. A food court will also be established in the style of Lahore Zoo in the wildlife park, he added.

