BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,737.62
High: 41,874.07
Low: 41,540.62
Net Change: 23.32
Volume (000): 53,071
Value (000): 2,826,901
Makt Cap (000) 1,572,307,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,155.40
NET CH (-) 48.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,996.00
NET CH (-) 11.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,379.37
NET CH (-) 51.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,625.15
NET CH (-) 35.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,826.81
NET CH (+) 21.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,784.26
NET CH (+) 74.24
------------------------------------
As on: 14-December-2022
====================================
