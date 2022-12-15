KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,737.62 High: 41,874.07 Low: 41,540.62 Net Change: 23.32 Volume (000): 53,071 Value (000): 2,826,901 Makt Cap (000) 1,572,307,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,155.40 NET CH (-) 48.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,996.00 NET CH (-) 11.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,379.37 NET CH (-) 51.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,625.15 NET CH (-) 35.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,826.81 NET CH (+) 21.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,784.26 NET CH (+) 74.24 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

