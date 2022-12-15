Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
AGP Limited 15-12-2022 02:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 15-12-2022 02:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 16-12-2022 02:30
Habib Bank Limited 16-12-2022 10:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited 19-12-2022 11:30
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 19-12-2022 10:30
Aruj Industries Limited 19-12-2022 11:00
Pakistan Synthetics Limited 19-12-2022 16:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 19-12-2022 15:00
Cyan Limited 19-12-2022 17:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 19-12-2022 11:30
Allied Bank Limited 20-12-2022 11:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 21-12-2022 14:00
United Bank Limited 21-12-2022 10:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 22-12-2022 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 23-12-2022 10:00
