KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 14, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 231.70 234.00 DKK 33.53 33.63
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.60 64.24 NOK 24.00 24.10
UAE DIRHAM 66.00 66.66 SEK 22.94 23.04
EURO 254.40 257.00 AUD $ 163.00 165.00
UK POUND 296.00 299.00 CAD $ 176.00 178.00
JAPANIYEN 1.74960 1.76960 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 255.38 256.38 CHINESE YUAN 35.00 36.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
