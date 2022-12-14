AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KSE-100 ends another turbulent session on flat note

BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2022 06:37pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a turbulent session on Wednesday, but ended flat as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended with a slight gain of 0.06%, while volumes improved from the previous session.

At close on Wednesday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled with an increase of 23.32 points or 0.06% at 41,737.62.

KSE-100 gains 0.42% over hope of Saudi Arabia support

The market opened in the green and hit an intra-day high of 41,874, an increase of 160 points. However, short-term traders opted for profit-taking as all intra-day gains were erased.

Index-heavy commercial banks and automobiles closed with losses while chemicals and pharmaceutical companies ended the day on gains.

A post-market report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said the benchmark KSE-100 Index fluctuated in a narrow range throughout the day after the market opened in the red and quickly created a thin range of trading both ways.

“Due to the ongoing unfavourable economic sentiments and political instability, investors remained on the sidelines,” said AHL.

In a key development, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances continued to decline in Pakistan, clocking in at $2.108 billion in November 2022, a drop of 14.3% on a year-on-year basis.

On the economic front, rupee was largely stable against the US dollar on Wednesday, and lost Re0.01 in the inter-bank market to close at 224.71.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 higher included, technology and communication (72.40 points), oil and gas exploration (40.05 points) and miscellaneous (39.69 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 146.7 million from 144.8 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs3.91 billion from Rs3.75 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 15.75 million shares, followed by Unity Foods Limited with 8.26 million shares, and Dewan Farooque Motors Limited with 7.97 million shares

Shares of 332 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 126 registered an increase, 186 recorded a fall, and 20 remained unchanged.

