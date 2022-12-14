AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
Tajik president receives red-carpet welcome at PM House

APP Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:29pm
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon was accorded a red-carpet welcome on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House as he arrived in the capital on a two-day visit, APP reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Tajik president on his arrival at the PM House.

A contingent of armed forces presented a salute to the visiting dignitary. President Rahmon reviewed the guard of honour, presented by a contingent of the three services.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Rahmon introduced their delegations to each other.

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

President Emomali Rahmon also planted a sapling in the lawns of the PM’s House.

Later, the two leaders along with their delegations proceeded for talks.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received the Tajik president as he alighted from his special aircraft, here at the Islamabad International Airport.

Cannons boomed for a 21-gun salute in honour of the visiting dignitary, besides a salute presented by the static guard. Two children clad in traditional Pakistani dresses presented bouquets to President Emomali Rahmon.

