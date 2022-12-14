AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise as U.S. inflation data boosts Fed slowdown bets

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 04:29pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by information technology and metal stocks, as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 index closed up 0.28% at 18,660.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 62,677.91. Both the indexes had risen 0.5% during the session.

Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November, after advancing 0.4% in October. Economists had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3%.

The U.S. data comes after India’s retail inflation reading came in within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range for the first time in 10 months.

“Markets will definitely cheer a moderation in rate hike cycle as well as the bottoming out of inflation,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

A slightly dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could trigger a near-term bounce in Indian markets as well, Gorakshakar added.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Traders are also expecting smaller 25 bps hikes in the first two meetings of 2023.

The Fed’s policy decision is due at 00:30 a.m. IST on Thursday (1900 GMT), followed by a press conference with Powell.

Indian shares boosted by banks, IT stocks

The Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were among the top sectoral gainers, rising more than 1%.

The IT index snapped a seven-day losing streak on Tuesday.

“When you get corrections in IT stocks, you buy”, said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

The sector would not lose sheen for long-term investors irrespective of downbeat commentary from IT companies, Dewan said referring to HCL Technologies Ltd warnings of furloughs and spending cuts by U.S. clients.

The Nifty FMCG was the only sectoral loser, weighed by declines in consumer goods majors Nestle India and Colgate, which fell 1.6% and 4.30%, respectively.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise as U.S. inflation data boosts Fed slowdown bets

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

Cabinet meeting: Reko Diq: JUI(F)-BNP(M) boycott confirms fissure

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Read more stories