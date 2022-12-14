AGL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
ANL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
AVN 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.57%)
EPCL 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
GGGL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.81%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.06%)
TREET 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TRG 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
UNITY 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.13%)
WAVES 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 10.6 (0.26%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 66.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 41,744 Increased By 29.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 41.2 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower as US inflation data boosts slower Fed rate-hike hopes

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 01:46pm
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by the losses in miners’ shares, as lower-than-expected US inflation data raised optimism for slower pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 index fell 0.3%, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index shed 0.5% by 08:22 GMT.

Miners slipped 0.6%, as copper prices fell on worries that the Fed’s monetary policy would temper demand for the red metal.

Inflation in the United States eased in November, raising hopes among traders that the Fed might ease to a 50 basis point rate hike later in the day.

HSBC, on the other hand, rose 0.2% as the lender said it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields, an update to its energy policy.

UK’s FTSE 100 slips on caution ahead of rate decisions

BT Group jumped 2.5% after the telecoms and network provider submitted its new Equinox 2 wholesale fibre offer to the British regulator Ofcom.

Inflation in the UK fell from its 41-year peak last month, to 10.7%.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower as US inflation data boosts slower Fed rate-hike hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Oil slips as US crude stock build stirs doubts on demand

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Read more stories