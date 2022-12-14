AGL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 224-225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 01:40pm
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.05% on Wednesday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 224.59, an appreciation of Re0.11, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a fall for the seventh straight session against the US dollar to settle at 224.70 after a decrease of Re0.05 or 0.02%.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that discussions to date in the context of the 9th review of Pakistan's Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) have been productive, and it was looking forward to continuing the dialogue.

"Discussions to date in the context of the 9th review have been productive," IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Pérez Ruiz told Business Recorder via message.

Moreover, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan is seeking financial help from Saudi Arabia which will include doubling the current deferred oil payment facility given by Riyadh to $2.4 billion per year.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Wednesday after a sharp dive overnight on cooler-than-expected inflation data which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will chart a moderate rate hike path later in the day.

After delivering four consecutive 75 basis points hikes, the US central bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points as it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six major currencies, fell 0.067% to 104.000, having slid 0.9% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude inventories against analysts’ forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.

This is an intra-day update

