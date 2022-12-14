AGL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
ANL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
AVN 74.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
FLYNG 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.58%)
TREET 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TRG 137.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
UNITY 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.26%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 15,196 Increased By 45.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed decision

AFP Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 12:19pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday after US inflation data came in better than expected, while traders eyed the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.72 percent, or 201.36 points, to end at 28,156.21, while the broader Topix index rose 0.60 percent, or 11.74 points, to 1,977.42.

The upbeat close followed gains in US stocks, although some investors went into a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed’s decision later on Wednesday, Mizuho Securities said.

Official US data on Tuesday showed that inflation slowed more than expected, opening the way for the central bank to reduce the tempo of its rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI) reading “opens the door for the FOMC to set a slightly softer tone for longer-term rates at today’s decision,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

“The question is, with inflation still at generational highs, will the Fed walk through that door?”

The dollar fetched 135.45 yen in Asian trade, against 135.59 yen in New York late Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan released its quarterly Tankan survey before the opening bell, which showed that business confidence among large manufacturers slightly waned, but confidence among non-manufacturers improved.

Japan’s Nikkei falls as tech stocks drag ahead of Fed meet

The reading did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 1.89 percent to 46,150 yen, while Sony Group gained 1.45 percent to 11,150 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest advanced 1.12 percent to 9,920 yen while SoftBank Group climbed 0.48 percent to 6,243 yen.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed decision

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place, as Pakistan forex reserves suffer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories