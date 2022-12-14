AGL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
Hong Kong shares open with gains

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 10:43am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday with another round of gains after a below-forecast US inflation reading lifted hopes the Federal Reserve will take a more dovish tilt to raising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 percent, or 179.13 points, to 19,775.33.

Hong Kong stocks start week with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.23 points, to 3,178.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.27 points, to 2,051.64.

