Hong Kong shares open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday with another round of gains after a below-forecast US inflation reading lifted hopes the Federal Reserve will take a more dovish tilt to raising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 percent, or 179.13 points, to 19,775.33.

Hong Kong stocks start week with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.23 points, to 3,178.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.06 percent, or 1.27 points, to 2,051.64.