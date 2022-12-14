Pujara, Iyer lead India fightback against Bangladesh in first Test

CHITTAGONG: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer shared an unbroken 62-run partnership as India fought back against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The visitors reached 174-4 by tea on the opening day with Pujara – who was dropped earlier in his innings – on 42 alongside Iyer on 41.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took the only wicket of the post-lunch session when he bowled Rishabh Pant after a swashbuckling 46.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the opening session had opener Shubman Gill out for 20 before he trapped India’s danger man Virat Kohli leg-before for one.

In between, KL Rahul dragged a Khaled Ahmed delivery onto his stumps after making 22.

Pant launched a counter-attack, hitting six fours and two sixes to put India back in the driving seat after being 48-3.

After lunch wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan dropped Pujara off Ebadot Hossain on 12 in the second ball of the second session.

India had made a brisk start, reaching 41 runs in 13 overs after stand-in skipper Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Gill attempted a paddle sweep but could only manage a top edge which flew to Yasir Ali at leg slip. After Rahul fell to Khaled, Taijul got the big wicket of Kohli.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan passed a fitness test and was captaining the home side, who handed opening batsman Zakir Hasan a Test debut.

India have been hit by injuries with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.

The two-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth, having won six of their 12 matches. Bangladesh are in last place with eight defeats from 10 matches.