AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
AVN 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
EFERT 81.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
GGGL 8.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.99%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.8%)
TREET 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
TRG 136.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.65%)
UNITY 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.49%)
WAVES 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Oil stable between rising stocks, forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

Reuters Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 02:59pm
LONDON: Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as bearish signals from data indicating a surprise build in US crude inventories met forecasts of oil demand rebounding over 2023 from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Brent crude futures dropped 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.51 per barrel by 0926 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3 cents to $75.36.

US crude inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop. Government data is due at 1530 GMT.

The inventory data dampened the previous session’s bullish sentiment based on hopes for a revival in Chinese demand with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and for a weakening dollar after data showed US inflation subsiding.

Road and air traffic in China has rebounded sharply, data suggests.

But PVM analyst Stephen Brennock cautioned that while “Beijing’s recent decision to loosen the strict COVID-19 policies is a positive step (it) is only expected to pave the way for an uptick in China’s oil demand from 2Q23 onwards.”

Looking into 2023, OPEC said it is expecting oil demand to grow 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) over next year to 101.8 million bpd, with potential upside from China.

The IEA on Wednesday raised its 2023 oil demand estimate to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd. Oil prices have been supported by a leak and outage of TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude to the United States.

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

Officials said the cleanup will take at least several weeks.

The US consumer price index rose 0.1% in November after 0.4% the previous month, fuelling hopes for a slowdown in interest rate hikes, which in turn could support oil prices.

US Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, slowing from the 75-basis-point pace they had stuck to since June.

