BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 13, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,714.30
High: 41,772.84
Low: 41,508.16
Net Change: 173.75
Volume (000): 66,665
Value (000): 2,918,671
Makt Cap (000) 1,571,436,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,203.45
NET CH (-) 73.3
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,007.21
NET CH (-) 11.62
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,430.80
NET CH (+) 72.29
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,660.75
NET CH (+) 11.30
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,805.54
NET CH (-) 9.70
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,710.02
NET CH (+) 22.05
As on: 13-December-2022
