==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,714.30 High: 41,772.84 Low: 41,508.16 Net Change: 173.75 Volume (000): 66,665 Value (000): 2,918,671 Makt Cap (000) 1,571,436,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,203.45 NET CH (-) 73.3 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,007.21 NET CH (-) 11.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,430.80 NET CH (+) 72.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,660.75 NET CH (+) 11.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,805.54 NET CH (-) 9.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,710.02 NET CH (+) 22.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-December-2022 ====================================

