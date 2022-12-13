AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of Fed meet; Saudi rebounds

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 07:00pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday ahead of a reading of U.S. inflation on the eve of a Federal Reserve policy decision which could set the tone for the year ahead, while the Saudi index rebounded from a 20-month low.

The Fed will announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, followed by a slew of other central banks, as markets are expecting a smaller 50 basis points hike from the Fed.

But investors are focused is on its forward-looking commentary about monetary policy and the economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1%, extending losses for a sixth consecutive session, weighed down by a 3.1% slide in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Abu Dhabi bourse continued to record price corrections but could see a reversal if oil prices rebound more consistently in the future, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said.

“The market could also react to the Federal Reserve’s decision.”

Dubai’s main share index dipped 0.5%, hit by a 1.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank.

Dubai bourse rises in a choppy trade; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement.

The Qatari index retreated 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, bucked the trend to close 1.9% higher, a day after it hit its lowest in 20 months.

Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - pared gains after rising by over $1 earlier in the session, as declining optimism over a Chinese oil demand recovery capped support from supply disruptions.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index jumped 2.9%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which ended up 8.3%.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 1.9% to 10,221
 ABU DHABI       fell 1% to 10,050
 DUBAI           down 0.5% to 3,300
 QATAR           dropped 1.6% to 11,184
 EGYPT           leapt 2.9% to 15,150
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.1% to 1,852
 OMAN            added 0.4% to 4,899
 KUWAIT          declined 0.4% to 8,221
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of Fed meet; Saudi rebounds

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

PCB announces schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

On sale of inherited properties: Tax officers charging advance tax ‘unjustly’

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts down main distillation unit

Read more stories