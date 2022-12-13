Sri Lankan shares end lower as telecoms, industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dented by weak performances in industrials and communication services stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All Share index ended 0.34% lower at 8,832.14.

On the CSE All Share index, Sri Lanka Telecom and conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the biggest drags, falling 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume fell to 60.9 million shares from 67.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares snap nine-session winning run as industrials weigh

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 1.35 billion rupees ($3.72 million) from 1.63 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 22.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers who offloaded 1.34 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.