Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.03% on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 224.58, an appreciation of Re0.07, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the sixth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 224.65 after a decrease of Re0.25 or 0.11%.

In a key development, it was reported that Pakistan will likely secure a multi billion-dollar financial support package from long-time ally Saudi Arabia this month.

Internationally, the dollar was firm on Tuesday leading up to the release of US inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with investors waiting to update interest rate outlooks.

The US dollar has been supported by high and rising interest rate expectations as the Fed has hiked its benchmark funds rate to counter inflation, leaving the currency vulnerable to selling if inflation seems to be cooling.

The dollar index hovered at 104.97 on Tuesday, down from a 20-year high of 114.78 in late September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand.

This is an intra-day update