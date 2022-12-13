AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 45.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-5.19%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.53%)
MLCF 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
OGDC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
PAEL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.32%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 16.5 (0.4%)
BR30 15,125 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,627 Increased By 86.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 58.6 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 224-225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 01:13pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.03% on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 224.58, an appreciation of Re0.07, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the sixth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 224.65 after a decrease of Re0.25 or 0.11%.

In a key development, it was reported that Pakistan will likely secure a multi billion-dollar financial support package from long-time ally Saudi Arabia this month.

Internationally, the dollar was firm on Tuesday leading up to the release of US inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with investors waiting to update interest rate outlooks.

The US dollar has been supported by high and rising interest rate expectations as the Fed has hiked its benchmark funds rate to counter inflation, leaving the currency vulnerable to selling if inflation seems to be cooling.

The dollar index hovered at 104.97 on Tuesday, down from a 20-year high of 114.78 in late September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP Ishaq Dar finance minister US dollar index usd rate pkr rate rupee rate usd rates

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories