AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
AVN 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.37%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
GGGL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.71%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
TRG 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.88%)
UNITY 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,170 Increased By 31.9 (0.77%)
BR30 15,274 Increased By 83.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,745 Increased By 204.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,437 Increased By 83.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise into $79.44-$80.15 range

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 09:42am
Follow us

Brent oil may rise into a range of $79.44-$80.15 per barrel, following the completion of a five-wave cycle from $88.44.

The wave 4 ended around $80.15, which serves as a target.

The strong bounce on Monday confirmed the completion of the cycle and this target.

A small double-bottom forming around $75.31 suggests a further gain into the zone of $79.44-$80.15 as well.

Brent oil may rise into $78.30-$79.44 range

A break above $80.15 may lead to a gain to $81.29.

A break below $77.38 could be followed by a shallow drop to $76.45.

On the daily chart, oil climbed above a support of $77.56 after briefly piercing below this level.

A false break below the support has thus been confirmed.

It indicates a temporary reversal of the downtrend.

The current bounce could be as strong as the one from the Nov. 28 low of $80.61, to extend into $80.72-$83.63 range.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may rise into $79.44-$80.15 range

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

‘Gwadar shipyard faces delay due to land allotment issues’

Read more stories