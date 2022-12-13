PARTLY FACETIOUS: The profundity of linguistics

“What does level playing field mean?” “In our politics it means you say tomaaato the British way and I say tomato the US way.” “You need refresher course in linguistics – I mean what does level playing field have in common with different interpretations by competing political parties?”

“You must be that breed of foreign educated elite unaware of the way the cookie crumbles here…wait let me finish a level playing field for The Khan is to let Nawaz Sharif’s conviction stand and for Nawaz Sharif it is to reverse it or else to convict The Khan.”

“How can you convict an innocent man?”

“Convict him for allowing the adjustment of 190 million UK pound penalty paid by a Pakistani real estate tycoon to the UK Fraud Office, who then remitted the money to Pakistan, with the court verdict against him in Pakistan…and the tycoon then transferred land whose trustee was The Khan, his Third Wife and The Third Wife’s best friend…”

“OK but the cookie has crumbled hasn’t it! I mean the National Accountability Bureau laws were changed in May this year and all cases have been falling like nine-pins…”

“Ha ha, see that’s what Pakistani politics is about, a gamble in the short term and a sure shot win in the medium to long term depending on actions and reactions of those in power. Now the status quo parties have been conditioned to wait the medium term but The Khan isn’t playing ball…”

“Deep, but Nawaz Sharif reckons if he returns he will win the elections and I am not sure that assessment is accurate.”

“And The Khan reckons he will sweep the polls but I would urge both the gentlemen to acknowledge that while both have diehard supporters who would accept anything they may say, yet a universal fact in democracies is that an electoral win depends on who the large number of swing voters support and I for one want Nawaz Sharif to clarify the source of the money that his children are enjoying…”

“You Khanzadehs…”

“I am a swing voter and I would also like The Khan to apologise for the sale of the gifts he received as the prime minister of this country and then pocketed the money…to insist it’s his gift and therefore his to sell is not finding traction amongst the swing voters…I mean if the fascist Modi decides to sell gifts he receives and gives it to charity why couldn’t The Khan?”

“That’s not fair. You want The Khan to apologise but you want Nawaz Sharif to explain…”

“Nawaz Sharif has never acknowledged his mistakes The Khan acknowledges one a day publicly and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022