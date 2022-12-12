AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Pakistan

DG ILO commends tripartism in Pakistan

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2022 04:40pm
Follow us

Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General International Labor Organization (ILO), stated that he was pleased to learn that the three ILO constituents, government, workers, and employers are united in ensuring compliance of international labor and environmental standards in Pakistan.

He was speaking with the Pakistani delegation on sidelines of the Asia Pacific Regional Meeting in Singapore.

Hongboo stated that compliance would enable Pakistan to attain SDG Goals and would also support Pakistan’s case for continuation of the EU GSP Plus status from 2024.

He added that all three constituents must ensure that there is no child labor, bonded labor or forced labor.

Moreover, he emphasized on the importance of social dialogue and appreciated the Employers Federation of Pakistan’s (EFP) initiative of promoting bipartisan and social dialogue through WEBCOP.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP, gave the assurance that EFP is fully committed to ensure compliance of all Labor Laws and Standards.

He assured the EFP is working in harmony with federal and provincial labor ministries.

He also invited the DG to visit Pakistan. The DG accepted the invitation and said that he would surely visit.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Zulfiquar Haider, Secretary MOPHRD, and comprised of Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Senior Advisor EFP, Malik Zahoor Awan, Senior Leader Pakistan Workers Federation, Zulfiquar Khan, Secretary World Wildlife Fund, and Junaid Afzal, SO MOPHRD.

The DG was assisted by Deborah France-Massin, Director ILO Bureau for Employers Activities and other ILO officials. A memento was also presented to the DG by the delegation.

