Dec 12, 2022
UK’s FTSE 100 slips on central banks’ rate hike caution

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 01:38pm
UK’s export-oriented shares dropped on Monday, dragged down by miners, as investors tread with caution ahead of major central banks’ meetings scheduled later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.3% by 0814 GMT.

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are set to raise rates by 50 basis points each later in the week.

Miners lost 1.5%, tracking copper prices lower, while energy stocks fell 0.3%, bogged down by losses in heavyweights such as Shell and BP.

Among company news, London Stock Exchange rose 3.8% after Microsoft Corp agreed to buy a roughly 4% stake in the bourse operator as part of a deal to migrate the exchange’s data platform into the cloud.

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks weigh; Man Group lifts midcaps

Metro Bank fell 0.9% after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined it $12.2 million for publishing incorrect information to investors.

