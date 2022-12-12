Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded marginal losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, declining 0.02% on Monday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 224.45, a depreciation of Re0.05, during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee had registered minor depreciation across all five sessions to end with a cumulative fall of 0.32% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Worries have grown over a simultaneous prevalence of a so-called ‘black’ or ‘informal’ market, which has seen trades at over Rs240 to the US dollar.

In the absence of effective administrative mechanisms, those seeking the US dollar have been forced to cough up higher ‘premiums’ to rates prevailing in the inter-bank market as Pakistan faces shortage of foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $784 million to $6.715 billion, showed latest data released on Thursday.

Globally, the dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the US rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.

The Fed once again takes centre stage, and is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, though focus would be on the central bank’s updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index eked out a 0.04% gain at 105.09.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the US stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports.

This is an intra-day update