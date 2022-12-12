AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
AVN 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.09%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.13%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.78%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.63%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,148 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,244 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,566 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,365 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 224-225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 12:41pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee recorded marginal losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, declining 0.02% on Monday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was being quoted at 224.45, a depreciation of Re0.05, during intra-day trading.

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee had registered minor depreciation across all five sessions to end with a cumulative fall of 0.32% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Worries have grown over a simultaneous prevalence of a so-called ‘black’ or ‘informal’ market, which has seen trades at over Rs240 to the US dollar.

In the absence of effective administrative mechanisms, those seeking the US dollar have been forced to cough up higher ‘premiums’ to rates prevailing in the inter-bank market as Pakistan faces shortage of foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $784 million to $6.715 billion, showed latest data released on Thursday.

Globally, the dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the US rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.

The Fed once again takes centre stage, and is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, though focus would be on the central bank’s updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index eked out a 0.04% gain at 105.09.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the US stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP dollar index Dollar rate Interbank usd rate pkr rate rupee rate INTRADAY

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Reko Diq rebirth translates into firm ECC action

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Oil edges up on US pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

Read more stories