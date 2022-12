HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Monday with big losses as a forecast-beating read on US factory gate inflation dented hopes for a more dovish turn by the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.20 percent, or 437.24 points, to 19,463.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87 percent, or 27.91 points, to 3,179.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.67 percent, or 13.97 points, to 2,061.87. AFP