AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.69%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 15,356 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 25.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,415 Increased By 12.6 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as dollar firms to kick start big data week

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:04am
Follow us

Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar, while investors positioned for key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week. Spot gold slipped 0.5% to $1,787.80 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6% at $1,799.60.

The dollar index rose 0.3%. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. “It’s a big week for markets with US inflation and Fed meeting… We’ll see lower levels of volatility and fickle price action as investors become wary of front-running the events,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Investors will keep a close eye on Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and Fed’s final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14. Traders are pricing in a 93% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Fed.

“Gold could benefit if it a softer CPI as it would raise hopes of a less aggressive Fed… A slower (rate hike) trajectory should benefit gold and see it head for the $1,824 high,” Simpson added. Lower interest rates tend to boost gold’s appeal as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

US producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023.

Gold prices hit record highs

Additionally, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are also set to announce rate hikes this week, as policymakers continue their battle against inflation.

Spot silver lost 0.8% to $23.27, platinum fell 0.5% to $1,016.88 and palladium ticked 0.6% lower to $1,938.33.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as dollar firms to kick start big data week

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories