AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.69%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 15,356 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 25.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,415 Increased By 12.6 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as miners slide; Fed rate action in focus

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 09:54am
Follow us

Australian shares fell on Monday, with mining stocks leading the decline, as global equities weakened and as investors braced for a potential 50 basis points rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 7,159.70 by 2349 GMT with most sectors seeing a decline.

Among global markets, S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.26%.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 1.5%. Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks dropped 2.8% and were the top percentage losers the benchmark.

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining slid 2.7%.

Gold miner St Barbara agreed to merge with peer Genesis Minerals to create a pure-play gold miner focused on the Leonora district of resource-rich Western Australia.

Australian shares climb on boost from miners

Shares of both the companies were halted for trading.

Energy stocks retreated 0.1%. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday Australia will cap coal and gas prices for a year to shave utility bills for households and businesses hit by soaring costs.

Albanese is also set to speak with the gas industry lobby this week over price cap concerns. Power producers Origin Energy and AGL Energy were among the top losers on the benchmark index.

Technology stocks slid 1%, while banking stocks fell 0.3% Among individual shares, Tyro Payments slumped as much as 22.5% after rejecting a new A$875 million ($593.43 million) proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital and ceasing talks with banking giant Westpac.

In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,548.55.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall as miners slide; Fed rate action in focus

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories