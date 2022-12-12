AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.69%)
GGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.26%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.74%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
TRG 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.56%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 11.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,720 Increased By 21.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,414 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars drop as focus turns to US inflation data, Fed meeting

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 09:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars lost ground on Monday as caution reigned ahead of US inflation data and a flurry of rate decisions from global central banks this week.

The Aussie eased 0.5% to $0.6773, breaking a three-day winning streak.

It has surged 10% since mid-October, driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will shift towards a slower pace of rate hikes.

But after hitting a three-month peak of $0.6851 a week ago, it has struggled to stay above the resistance level of 68 cents.

“Fundamental drivers justify higher levels, but the realisation is contingent on further USD weakness and evidence of China moving to live with COVID,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the Aussie was being dragged down by lower commodity prices and higher financial market volatility as well as a narrowing in the Australia-US two-year overnight indexed swap differential.

The kiwi was 0.4% lower at $0.6391, after hitting its second highest level in four months during the previous session. It faces resistance at Friday’s top of $0.6426, while having support at around 63 cents.

Data on Friday showed US producer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace, fuelling concerns that the consumer inflation report expected on Tuesday may indicate inflation is sticky and interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

Economists expect US core inflation to ease to 6.1% in November from a year ago, compared with a rise of 6.3% the previous month.

Australia, NZ dollars buoyed by improved risk appetite

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, though focus would be on the central bank’s updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Yields on Australian government bonds tracked US counterparts higher, with the yield on 10-year bonds increasing 8 basis points to 3.373%, and the yield on three-year notes rising 3 bps to 3.046%.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are set to announce rate decisions on Thursday.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars drop as focus turns to US inflation data, Fed meeting

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories