Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has said that the country was plunged into economic crisis due to record deficit, and heavy debts during the tenure of the previous government.

He was talking to Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House Lahore on Sunday. During the meeting, various issues including the political and economic situation of the country were discussed.

He said that in retrospect, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had brought the country out of difficulties and crises, adding that despite the economic sanctions after the nuclear explosions in 1999 to make the defence of the country impregnable, and in the worst load shedding and economic crisis in 2013, the PML-N brought stability to the country in difficult circumstances. He said that the same experienced team is still committed to bring economic stability by ending the economic crisis in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the Prime Minister, the party and the entire nation have pinned high hopes on you, Insha Allah, your experienced team will soon steer the country out of economic crisis.

He further said that the efforts of Federal Finance Minister and his entire team to get the country out of the economic crisis are valuable. He said that PML-N is determined to restart the journey of development in the country with renewed determination and enthusiasm.

Governor Punjab said that the entire federal cabinet and government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, are trying to provide maximum relief to the people. He said that the situation is difficult, but economic indicators are improving and the government is making utmost efforts to bring stability in the country.

Meanwhile, delegations of members of the National and Provincial Assembly met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman. During the meeting, the members of parliament informed the governor of Punjab about the problems of their respective areas.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that economic stability is very important for the stability of the country. He said that those who are engaged in the politics of chaos are doomed to fail. He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is making utmost efforts to get the country out of the economic difficulties. He urged the members of the assembly to strengthen the communication with the people. He added that instead of spreading despair in the nation at this time, there is a need to give hope. He said that they are going through a difficult period but there is light on the other side of the tunnel.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation appreciated the initiative of the Governor Punjab to open the doors of the Governor’s House for students, party workers and people from different walks of life. The members of the delegation said that the PML-N gave the people motorways, health, education facilities and a stable economy during its previous tenures. The members said that the nation knows very well which party fooled the people in the name of change and which party served the people.

Former Provincial Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafiq , Bilal Yasin MNA Ajmal Khan MPAs; Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed Gujar, Haji Naveed Ahmed, Rana Afzal Ahmed Ex-MNA Pir Bodla Ex-MNA Shaheen Shafiq ,Ex-MPA Sultana Shafiq Gujjar and the office bearers of Youth Forum; Chaudhry Shehzad Gujjar, Chaudhry Boota Gujjar were included in the delegations.

