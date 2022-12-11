AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Pakistan

PM expresses joy over minister’s acquittal

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude over the acquittal of Rana Sanaullah in the drug trafficking case.

In a statement, the premier termed filing of false drug case against Rana Sanaullah as the worst example of politics of revenge. Shehbaz Sharif also expressed solidarity with the political leaders including Rana Sanaullah, who are bravely facing the worst political revenge.

Moreover, PML-N leader Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the Punjab province as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Sources claimed that Awais Laghari shared his views to counter the opposition’s moves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Rana Sanaullah PMLN drug trafficking case

