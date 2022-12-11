AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
2.1m housing units to be built for flood victims in Sindh: CM

INP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
THATTA: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has claimed that 2.1 million housing units will be constructed for flood victims in province.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said that the government has held talks with the World Bank and other monetary institutions for construction of houses for the flood victims.

Replying a question he said that the general election will be held in time adding, “It is foolish to talk on elections before time”. “We don’t want dissolution of assemblies, people being made fool with talk over the issue,” he said.

He said the country is facing devastation wreaked by floods, while Imran repeatedly demanding election. “No one shall think over more provinces or administrative units. Anyone talks on a new province will face consequences,” he added.

2.1m housing units to be built for flood victims in Sindh: CM

